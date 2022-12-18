TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 17, 2022 _____ 169 FPUS54 KOUN 180800 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 200 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 TXZ086-181600- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 200 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Blustery and much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ083-181600- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 200 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the evening. A slight chance of snow. Blustery, cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder. Near steady temperature around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ084-181600- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 200 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance of snow. Blustery, cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ087-181600- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 200 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance of snow. Blustery, cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ085-181600- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 200 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Blustery, cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Blustery and much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ088-181600- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 200 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Blustery, cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Blustery and much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ089-181600- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 200 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Blustery, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Blustery and much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ090-181600- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 200 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow, a slight chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Blustery and much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.