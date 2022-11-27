TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

