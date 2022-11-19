TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, November 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

