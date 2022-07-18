TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 17, 2022 _____ 846 FPUS54 KOUN 180621 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 121 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022 TXZ086-190900- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 121 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 112. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. $$ TXZ083-190900- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 121 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 112. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ084-190900- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 121 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 111. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. $$ TXZ087-190900- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 121 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 111. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ085-190900- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 121 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 112. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ088-190900- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 121 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 110. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ089-190900- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 121 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 110. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ090-190900- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 121 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather