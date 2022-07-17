TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 16, 2022

382 FPUS54 KOUN 170641

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

141 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

TXZ086-180900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

141 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT

MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Heat index values up

to 106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 110.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

values up to 115.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs

105 to 110. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

TXZ083-180900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

141 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT

MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Lows in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Heat index values

up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 113. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

105. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ084-180900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

141 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT

MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Lows in the upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 112. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

105. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ087-180900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

141 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT

MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 105. Lows around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 110.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

105. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ085-180900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

141 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT

MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Lows in the upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Heat index values up

to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 110 to 115.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs

105 to 110. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

TXZ088-180900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

141 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT

MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 105. Lows around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 110.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs

around 105. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ089-180900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

141 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT

MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 105. Lows around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 110.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 110.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

105. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ090-180900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

141 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT

MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 110.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Heat index values up to

107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 110.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs 105 to

110. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

