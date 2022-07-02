TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, July 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

