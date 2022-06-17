TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022

555 FPUS54 KOUN 170821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

TXZ086-172100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ083-172100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ084-172100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ087-172100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ085-172100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ088-172100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ089-172100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ090-172100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

