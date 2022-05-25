TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

420 FPUS54 KOUN 250901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

TXZ086-252100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy,

hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ083-252100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ084-252100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot.

Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ087-252100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy,

hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 105.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ085-252100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy,

hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ088-252100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ089-252100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ090-252100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

$$

