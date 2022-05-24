TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022

_____

221 FPUS54 KOUN 240821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

TXZ086-242100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear and breezy,

hot. Lows around 70. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ083-242100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ084-242100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ087-242100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ085-242100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ088-242100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ089-242100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ090-242100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather