TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022

885 FPUS54 KOUN 230721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

TXZ086-232100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ083-232100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-232100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-232100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-232100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-232100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-232100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ090-232100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather