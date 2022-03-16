TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

