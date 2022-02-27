TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022 _____ 749 FPUS54 KOUN 270721 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 121 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 TXZ086-281000- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 121 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ083-281000- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 121 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ084-281000- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 121 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ087-281000- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 121 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ085-281000- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 121 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ088-281000- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 121 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ089-281000- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 121 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ090-281000- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 121 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$