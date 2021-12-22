TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021 _____ 998 FPUS54 KOUN 220840 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 240 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 TXZ086-222200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 240 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ083-222200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 240 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ084-222200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 240 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ087-222200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 240 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ085-222200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 240 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ088-222200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 240 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ089-222200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 240 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ090-222200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 240 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$