104 FPUS54 KOUN 010821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

TXZ086-012200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ083-012200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ084-012200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ087-012200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ085-012200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ088-012200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ089-012200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ090-012200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

