050 FPUS54 KOUN 210840

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

340 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

TXZ086-212100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

340 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ083-212100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

340 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ084-212100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

340 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ087-212100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

340 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ085-212100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

340 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ088-212100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

340 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ089-212100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

340 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

TXZ090-212100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

340 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

