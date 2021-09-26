TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 25, 2021

_____

235 FPUS54 KOUN 260741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

TXZ086-262100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ083-262100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ084-262100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ087-262100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ085-262100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ088-262100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ089-262100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ090-262100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

_____

