TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 19, 2021 _____ 230 FPUS54 KOUN 200740 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 240 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 TXZ086-202100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 240 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ083-202100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 240 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ084-202100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 240 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ087-202100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 240 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ085-202100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 240 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ088-202100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 240 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ089-202100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 240 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ090-202100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 240 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather