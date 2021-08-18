TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

TXZ086-182100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ083-182100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ084-182100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ087-182100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ085-182100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ088-182100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ089-182100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ090-182100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

