TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 3, 2021 _____ 094 FPUS54 KOUN 040821 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 321 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 TXZ086-042100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 321 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ083-042100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 321 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ084-042100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 321 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ087-042100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 321 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ085-042100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 321 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ088-042100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 321 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ089-042100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 321 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ090-042100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 321 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$