TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

402 FPUS54 KOUN 120621

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

TXZ086-120900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ083-120900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ084-120900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ087-120900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ085-120900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ088-120900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ089-120900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ090-120900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

121 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

