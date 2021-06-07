TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021

759 FPUS54 KOUN 071201

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

701 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

TXZ086-072100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

701 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ083-072100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

701 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ084-072100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

701 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ087-072100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

701 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ085-072100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

701 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ088-072100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

701 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ089-072100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

701 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms early in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely late in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ090-072100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

701 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

