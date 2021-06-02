TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

TXZ086-022100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ083-022100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ084-022100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ087-022100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ085-022100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ088-022100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ089-022100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ090-022100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms through the

day. Rain showers likely late in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

