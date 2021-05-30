TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 29, 2021

723 FPUS54 KOUN 300821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

TXZ086-302100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ083-302100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ084-302100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ087-302100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Light

and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ085-302100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Light

and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ088-302100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ089-302100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ090-302100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

