TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021 _____ 507 FPUS54 KOUN 220901 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 301 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 TXZ086-222200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 301 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ083-222200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 301 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ084-222200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 301 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ087-222200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 301 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ085-222200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 301 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ088-222200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 301 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ089-222200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 301 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ090-222200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 301 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$