TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 20, 2021

487 FPUS54 KOUN 211001

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

TXZ086-212200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ083-212200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ084-212200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ087-212200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ085-212200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ088-212200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ089-212200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ090-212200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

