Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 8. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ083-172200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 20. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ084-172200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ087-172200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ085-172200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ088-172200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ089-172200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow early in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow late in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ090-172200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow early in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow late in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

