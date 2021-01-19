TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

