101 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

TXZ086-181000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

101 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ083-181000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

101 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ084-181000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

101 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ087-181000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

101 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ085-181000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

101 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ088-181000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

101 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ089-181000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

101 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ090-181000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

101 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

