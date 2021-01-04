TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 3, 2021 _____ 210 FPUS54 KOUN 040741 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 141 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 TXZ086-041000- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 141 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ083-041000- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 141 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ084-041000- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 141 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ087-041000- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 141 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ085-041000- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 141 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ088-041000- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 141 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ089-041000- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 141 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ090-041000- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 141 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather