TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 27, 2020 _____ 319 FPUS54 KOUN 280741 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 141 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 TXZ086-281000- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 141 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms and a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ083-281000- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 141 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ084-281000- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 141 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ087-281000- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 141 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely and a chance of rain. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ085-281000- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 141 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely and a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, snow and light freezing rain. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ088-281000- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 141 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely and a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight chance of snow and light freezing rain. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ089-281000- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 141 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ090-281000- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 141 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$