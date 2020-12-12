TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, December 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 20. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 50. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 AM CST Sat Dec 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

