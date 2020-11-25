TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

