TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

