TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 25, 2020

_____

541 FPUS54 KOUN 260821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

TXZ086-262100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Colder. Rain in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Rain likely and a chance of light freezing rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain and rain in the

evening, then light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then rain

and light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and light freezing rain likely.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light freezing

rain and a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ083-262100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Colder. Light freezing rain, a chance of thunderstorms

and light sleet early in the morning, then light freezing rain

likely late in the morning. A chance of light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening,

then light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain in the morning, then rain and

light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light freezing rain and rain likely.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, light freezing rain and a chance of light

sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ084-262100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Colder. A chance of light sleet early in the morning.

Light freezing rain, rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of light freezing rain and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain in the morning, then rain and

light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and light freezing rain likely.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, light freezing rain and a chance of light

sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,

light freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ087-262100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Much colder. Rain and light freezing rain in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then a

chance of rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain in the morning, then rain and

light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain with rain likely. Lows

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain, light freezing rain and a

chance of light sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ085-262100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Colder. A chance of light sleet early in the morning.

Rain, light freezing rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain and light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening,

then light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain in the morning, then rain and

light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and light freezing rain likely.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light freezing

rain, light sleet and a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ088-262100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Much colder. Rain in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms through the day. A chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain

and light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and light freezing rain likely.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and light freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,

light freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ089-262100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Much colder. Rain in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then rain

and light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and light freezing rain likely.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ090-262100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Colder. Rain until late afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light freezing rain with rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather