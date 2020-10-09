TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

_____

156 FPUS54 KOUN 090821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

TXZ086-092100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ083-092100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ084-092100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ087-092100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ085-092100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ088-092100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ089-092100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ090-092100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather