TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020
_____
266 FPUS54 KOUN 040821
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
321 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
TXZ086-042100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
321 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ083-042100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
321 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ084-042100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
321 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ087-042100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
321 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ085-042100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
321 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ088-042100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
321 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ089-042100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
321 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ090-042100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
321 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
