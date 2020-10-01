TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 30, 2020
378 FPUS54 KOUN 010741
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
241 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020
TXZ086-012100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
241 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ083-012100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
241 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ084-012100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
241 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ087-012100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
241 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ085-012100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
241 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Haze. Highs around 80. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ088-012100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
241 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ089-012100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
241 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Haze. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ090-012100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
241 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
