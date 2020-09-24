TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
