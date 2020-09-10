TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the morning.
A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the morning.
A slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon,
then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
and variable winds becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle early in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle early in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle early in the morning.
A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
