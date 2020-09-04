TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2020
_____
844 FPUS54 KOUN 040741
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
241 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
TXZ086-042100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
241 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as warm.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ083-042100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
241 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ084-042100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
241 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ087-042100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
241 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as warm.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-042100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
241 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as warm.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs around 70. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ088-042100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
241 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs around 70. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-042100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
241 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-042100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
241 AM CDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
