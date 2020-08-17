TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 16, 2020

_____

527 FPUS54 KOUN 170741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

TXZ086-172100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ083-172100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-172100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-172100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-172100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-172100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-172100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ090-172100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather