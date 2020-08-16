TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
201 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
TXZ086-162100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
201 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ083-162100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
201 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ084-162100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
201 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ087-162100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
201 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ085-162100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
201 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ088-162100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
201 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ089-162100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
201 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ090-162100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
201 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
