TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

TXZ086-152100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ083-152100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ084-152100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ087-152100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ085-152100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ088-152100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ089-152100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ090-152100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

