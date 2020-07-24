TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
_____
622 FPUS54 KOUN 240800
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
300 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
TXZ086-242100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
300 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ083-242100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
300 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ084-242100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
300 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ087-242100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
300 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ085-242100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
300 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ088-242100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
300 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ089-242100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
300 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ090-242100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
300 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
_____
