TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
321 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
321 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
321 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
321 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
321 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
321 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
321 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
321 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
321 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
