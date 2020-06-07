TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 6, 2020
_____
562 FPUS54 KOUN 070701
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
201 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
TXZ086-072100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
201 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ083-072100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
201 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ084-072100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
201 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ087-072100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
201 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ085-072100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
201 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ088-072100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
201 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ089-072100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
201 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ090-072100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
201 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather