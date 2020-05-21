TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

_____

269 FPUS54 KOUN 210821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

TXZ086-212100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-212100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy late in the morning. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ084-212100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy late in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ087-212100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ085-212100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy late in the morning. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-212100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-212100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-212100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather