TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020

955 FPUS54 KOUN 190821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

TXZ086-192100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ083-192100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ084-192100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ087-192100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ085-192100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ088-192100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ089-192100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ090-192100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

