TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020

161 FPUS54 KOUN 250721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

TXZ086-252100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-252100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ084-252100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-252100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ085-252100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-252100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-252100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ090-252100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

