TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

TXZ086-072100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ083-072100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ084-072100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ087-072100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ085-072100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ088-072100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ089-072100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ090-072100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

